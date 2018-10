Boris may have drawn the crowds while the PM got a laugh for her Dancing Queen routine, but it was Geoffrey Cox QC who comfortably stole the show at Tory Conference this year.

He was only supposed to be May’s warm-up act, but the new Attorney General’s uproarious speech had the crowd completely enraptured as he strode around the stage booming out the benefits of Brexit. Forget Mogg Mania, now everyone is Crazy for Cox…