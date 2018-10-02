Labour Drops Press Complaints About Terror Wreath ‘Smears’

Remember the Labour Party complaining to the press regulator IPSO about the coverage of Jeremy Corbyn laying a wreath in memory of terrorists at a cemetery in Tunisia? The party claimed The Sun, Times, Telegraph, Mail, Express and Metro had smeared Jezza over the event.



The Guardian reports that this complaint has now been dropped. Could that be because Seumas Milne would have been required by the IPSO investigation to cooperate and disclose supporting evidence, on which the press regulator would then make a public ruling? So much for Corbyn standing up to the ‘billionaire, tax exile’ press owners who ‘smear’ him… with his own words.