YouGov have found that the Tories have opened up a six point lead in the week of Labour Party Conference. YouGov was the first pollster to spot Labour’s poll advance during the 2017 election. They have had the Conservatives in the lead consistently for the last two months. Not that you’d think that given the media narrative…

Field work was done on Monday and Tuesday, so it precedes Corbyn’s speech. Will Jezza move the needle in the next poll?