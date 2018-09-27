Voters Knew What They Were Voting For

A new poll by ORB International has found that two thirds of both Leave and Remain voters say they had fully considered the complexity of their EU referendum vote, shattering the tired remain refrain that ‘we didn’t know what we were voting for.’ 

When asked whether they agreed with the statement “looking back, I hadn’t fully considered the complexity of what I was voting for in the referendum” just 35% of Leave voters opted to agree, with 59% disagreeing – a remarkably similar picture to Remain voters, 29% of whom agree, and 63% disagree. Looks like Remainers will have to find a new way to try to undermine democracy…

