Regev Rips Into “Anti-Zionism”

At the Labour Friends of Israel event last night the Israeli ambassador Mark Regev was introduced by the newly slimline deputy leader of the Labour Party, Tom Watson. Watson stood in solidarity with LFI chair Joan Ryan saying she was being “hounded out by people that have only just joined the Labour party.” Regev said “From Attlee to Wilson to Foot, from Kinnock to Blair to Brown, Labour leader’s have supported Zionism’s cause because it is an anti-racism cause.” The video clip is of the ambassador taking a gentle pop at the current Labour leader. Neatly done…

Video: Spectator

September 26, 2018



Quote of the Day

Emily Thornberry tells Labour activists some home truths…

“…we must all acknowledge, that there are sickening individuals on the fringes of our movement, who use our legitimate support for Palestine as a cloak and a cover for their despicable hatred of Jewish people, and their desire to see Israel destroyed.”

