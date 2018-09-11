When the People’s Vote Warned “No Second Chances or Re-Runs”

The People’s Vote campaign – coincidentally the same group of people that lost the EU referendum the first time round – have been agitating for a second referendum to try to have another go at the campaign they blew – despite the backing from almost every multinational corporation, world leader, big business lobby group, international organisation, Bank of England, Barack Obama, the entire machinery of government, Keira Knightley etc. Sad.

However, it wasn’t so long ago that their Twitter account was singing a rather different tune:

Eagle-eyed co-conspirators will note the date – June 7th, 2016 – when the old Stronger In campaign was telling us there would be no re-run of the referendum. Then they lost. Rebranding as “Peoples Vote”, they committed an offence under the Data Protection Act by re-purposing the old digital assets with amusing consequences as seen above. The People’s Vote campaign should follow their original advice and stop begging for a re-run…

Quote of the Day

Justine Greening makes it clear that remainers want to chuck Chequers too…

“The Chequers deal is now more unpopular with the British people than the poll tax was. ‘The PM cannot waste the next two months shuttling around Europe pretending nothing has changed, trying to land a deal no-one wants.”

