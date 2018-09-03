What’s Going On This Week?

Guy News tells you in just a minute what’s coming up in Parliament this week.
- Monday:
- Brexit Select Committee MPs meet Barnier in Brussels.
- Sajid Javid makes a speech about online child abuse.
- Daily Politics sucessor Politics Live launches: BBC2 at 12:15.
- Tuesday:
- Commons and Lords return from summer recess.
- Mark Carney giving evidence to the Treasury Committee.
- Jeremy Hunt’s first Foreign Office questions.
- Green Party leadership election result.
- Labour NEC meeting, voting on whether the party adopt the full IHRA definition of anti-Semitism.
- ERG meet to agree how to kill off PM’s chequers proposal.
- Wednesday:
- 12:00 PMQs.
- Olly Robbins giving evidence to the European Scrutiny Committee.
- PLP meeting.
- Thursday:
- Westminster Dog of the Year show.
- Friday:
- Vince Cable is giving a speech.
Labour NEC election results are also expected to be announced on Monday or Tuesday…