What’s Going On This Week?

  • Monday:
    • Brexit Select Committee MPs meet Barnier in Brussels.
    • Sajid Javid makes a speech about online child abuse.
    • Daily Politics sucessor Politics Live launches: BBC2 at 12:15.
  •  Tuesday:
    • Commons and Lords return from summer recess.
    • Mark Carney giving evidence to the Treasury Committee.
    • Jeremy Hunt’s first Foreign Office questions.
    • Green Party leadership election result.
    • Labour NEC meeting, voting on whether the party adopt the full IHRA definition of anti-Semitism.
    • ERG meet to agree how to kill off PM’s chequers proposal.
  • Wednesday:
    • 12:00 PMQs.
    • Olly Robbins giving evidence to the European Scrutiny Committee.
    • PLP meeting.
  • Thursday:
    • Westminster Dog of the Year show.
  • Friday:
    • Vince Cable is giving a speech.

Labour NEC election results are also expected to be announced on Monday or Tuesday…

