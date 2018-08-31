Dis-United For Change

That new centrist party the LoveFilm founder is pouring millions into just lost its Credit Suisse banker co-founder and CEO, Adam Knight who according to The Times has “left with some of his staff and is running a new outfit.”

Knight is apparently calling his even newer centrist party ‘Twelve Together’, an obscure reference to the 1994 division of the UK into twelve regions, which since 2011 have served no devolved administrative function.

Guido’s list of pop-up centrist parties keeps growing.

Jeremy Cliffe’s The Radicals

James Chapman’s The Democrats

Jolyon Maugham’s Spring The Party

Chris Coghlan’s Renew Britain

Simon Franks’ United for Change

Adam Knight’s Twelve Together

A lot of middle aged men think they’re Britain’s Macron…