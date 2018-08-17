Forgetful Jezza Strikes Again

Jeremy Corbyn told the BBC today that he was unaware he was sharing a platform with the PFLP terror group at the 2014 Tunisia Conference. But writing about the conference in the Morning Star at the time he said that he “heard opening speeches from Palestinian groups including Fatah, Hamas, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.” So he was obviously aware…

Jezza also boldly told the BBC “I don’t share platforms with terrorists.” Here’s Guido’s handy guide to 100 times Corbyn sided (and shared platforms) with terrorists. Jeremy is getting very forgetful in his old age…

h/t Matt Ford
August 17, 2018 at 2:00 pm



