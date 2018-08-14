Two Years After Leave Vote: Unemployment at Lowest Level For 40 Years

Before the referendum, George Osborne’s Treasury published detailed propaganda analysis of the two years that would follow a Leave vote.

“This paper focuses on the immediate economic impact of a vote to leave and the two years that follow. A vote to leave would represent an immediate and profound shock to our economy. That shock would push our economy into a recession and lead to an increase in unemployment of around 500,000, GDP would be 3.6% smaller, average real wages would be lower”

Official ONS figures released today, two years after the vote to Leave, reveal that UK unemployment fell by 65,000 to 1.36 million in three months to June, taking it to the lowest level for more than 40 years. Wages are up by 2.7%, youth unemployment is at its lowest since records began, and productivity has seen its biggest rise since 2016. Oh, and 104,000 fewer people are on zero hours contracts as their main job. This officially-sanctioned lie from the government and civil service does not get enough attention.