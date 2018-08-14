Corbyn Reported to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards

Jeremy Corbyn has been reported to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, over his non-declared visit to Tunis, attendance at the wreath laying ceremony for the masterminds of the Munich Massacre, and inability to be open and honest about his attendance.

Andrew Bridgen MP has written the commissioner, setting out how Corbyn has potentially breached three key elements of the Code of Conduct.

Paragraph 13, in failing to “fulfil conscientiously the requirements of the House in respect of the registration of interests in the Register of Members’ Financial Interests.”

Paragraph 16, in causing “significant damage to the reputation and integrity of the House of Commons.”

The General Principle of Openness, in failing to “be as open as possible about all decisions and actions that [he took]”, restricting information “only when the wider public interest clearly demands.”

Read the devastating letter here: