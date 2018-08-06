Russian-Linked Twitter Accounts Pushing #ResignWatson

Last week Guido reported that analysis by the respected international think tank the Alliance for Securing Democracy had found that the #WeAreCorbyn hashtag was being pushed by Twitter accounts known to be linked to Russian state. Now the same think tank, whose esteemed bipartisan advisory council includes former world leaders as well as cabinet secretaries from the Obama and Bush administrations, says the same is happening with the #ResignWatson hashtag. It is the second top hashtag used in the last 48 hours by a monitored set of Russian-linked accounts:

And it is the top trending hashtag with the highest percentage increase over the last 48 hours among the monitored accounts:

As always, Guido highly doubts the intervention of Russian-backed accounts on any topic makes much difference. Though no doubt who they are backing over the last week…