Electoral Commission Fine Paid in Small Change

David Banks, who volunteered for the Leave group ‘Veterans For Britain’, has suffered four investigations by the Electoral Commission. He had to spend a year of his life combating their allegations, working on exonerating himself alongside working full time and being a carer. After all that, the only problem the Commission could find was one date error, which Banks himself corrected during the reporting stage and which he admitted from the start. For this he was fined the princely sum of £250.

Another leaver who has been hounded, targeted, and scraped over by the biased Electoral Commission, trying to find any tiny detail to delegitimise the votes of 17.4 million people. All this while they refuse to investigate the Remain campaign…

