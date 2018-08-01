Labour Councillor: Jewish Tories Behind Rabbis’ Letter

Labour councillor Mike Pevitt reckons allegations of Anti-Semitism in his party are plot by Jewish Tory party members. In a tweet referring to the letter signed by dozens of rabbis criticising Labour over anti-Semitism, Cllr Pevitt wrote“Labour get lead in polls and Tories instruct their Jewish members to write in”.

In a further tweet, Cllr Pevitt suggested that the Anti-Semitsm “debate” was a Tory plan.

This is the second lunatic councillor Guido has found today, after this morning’s “anti-Semitism is an MI5 Tory plot nutter. Are Labour even bothering to suspend these people any more, or have they just given up?

