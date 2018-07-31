Compare and Contrast: How Labour Dealt With Hodge, Austin and Willsman

Margaret Hodge: Angrily confronted Corbyn about anti-Semitism. Complaint submitted to Labour Party. Hodge told she could face disciplinary action. Investigation remains ongoing two weeks later.

Ian Austin: Angrily confronted Ian Lavery about anti-Semitism. Complaint submitted to Labour Party. Austin told he could face disciplinary action. Investigation remains ongoing two weeks later.

Pete Willsman: Ranted about the anti-Semitism crisis being faked by Jewish Trump supporters at a Labour NEC meeting. Complaint submitted to Labour Party. Tom Watson and Owen Jones condemn Willsman. Three days later Jennie Formby swiftly rules he will not be placed under investigation.

One rule for the moderates calling out anti-Semitism, another for the mad old mates of Jez stoking the crisis…