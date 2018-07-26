Billy Bragg: Jews “Have Work to Do” to Rebuild Trust With Labour

Top Corbynista Billy Bragg has said British Jews “have work to do” to rebuild trust with the Labour Party, accusing Jews of “pouring petrol on the fire”, claiming “they make things difficult” and insisting “it takes two to tango”. The lefty relic sent a series of tweets late last night lambasting the joint front page from three Jewish newspapers, and British Jews generally. Bragg began by arguing Corbyn’s Labour isn’t as bad as Austria and accusing the Jewish newspapers of creating a “febrile atmosphere”.

When challenged, Bragg accused the Jewish community of “pouring petrol on the fire” and claiming that Jews “keep upping the ante”.

Asked if he thinks British Jews “have work to do here”, Bragg replied: “I do yeah. Instead they make things difficult.”

He concluded by apportioning blame to British Jews for Labour’s anti-Semitism scandal, telling his followers “it takes two to tango”.

If Bragg is a Labour member surely he’s gotta go?