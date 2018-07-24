Polls Before and After Chequers

The polls before and after Chequers, via Number Cruncher Politics. Before Chequers, the Tories were ahead. Since, Labour have surged. They have been ahead in the last five polls in a row.

Ipsos MORI (27 June) CON+3
YouGov (4 July) CON+1
BMG (5 July) CON+2

CHEQUERS (6 July)

Survation (7 July) LAB+2
Kantar (9 July) CON+2
ICM (9 July) CON+2
YouGov (9 July) TIE
YouGov (11 July) LAB+2
Opinium (13 July) LAB+4
Deltapoll (14 July) LAB+5
YouGov (17 July) LAB+5
YouGov (20 July) LAB+1

This only means one thing for Tory MPs in marginal seats…

Tory MP Craig Mackinlay tells Dom Raab he has been shafted by May and Robbins:

"there was a coup d'etat"

“there was a coup d’etat”

