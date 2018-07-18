Andrea Jenkyns: At What Point Was It Decided Brexit Meant Remain?

‘Prime Minister, at what point was it decided that Brexit means remain?’
Follow live updates as the PM faces questions: https://t.co/7U709Hb8BF pic.twitter.com/jYxnxcP4my
— Sky News (@SkyNews) July 18, 2018
Yikes!
‘Prime Minister, at what point was it decided that Brexit means remain?’
Follow live updates as the PM faces questions: https://t.co/7U709Hb8BF pic.twitter.com/jYxnxcP4my
— Sky News (@SkyNews) July 18, 2018
Yikes!
No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:
“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”