Theresa May’s Last Minute Invitation to MPs for Tea at Chequers Today

No. 10 sent a belated last minute email yesterday evening inviting MPs to Chequers today, with less than 24 hours notice. The short notice is a bit of a problem, most MPs will have gone back to the constituencies and wont be able to make it. In any event one ardent Brexiter recipent of this email told Guido he wouldn’t go even if he had been invited months ago. You could be forgiven for thinking there was a rising sense of panic about letters going in to Graham Brady…

Downing Street is trying to both woo and divide Brexiters unhappy with the Chequers plan. The tea at Chequers is part of an intense ongoing outreach programme…

Ironically Downing Street is now recommending MPs get a taxi to Chequers, which makes a change from last weekend. They also got the right minicab firm this time too…