Claire Perry’s WhatsApp Leak Complaint Leaked

Claire Perry is not impressed that her WhatsApps were leaked to Guido earlier, admonishing the leaker for sending us the messages. Her message complaining about the leak has now also been leaked to Guido:
She has left the group in response.
Claire Perry is not impressed that her WhatsApps were leaked to Guido earlier, admonishing the leaker for sending us the messages. Her message complaining about the leak has now also been leaked to Guido:
She has left the group in response.
President Trump on May’s Brexit deal:
“I would say that Brexit is Brexit. … The people voted to break it up. So I would imagine that’s what they’ll do. But maybe they’ll take a different route, I’m not sure that’s what they voted for.”