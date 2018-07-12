Trump: May Has Killed US Trade Deal

Number 10 has repeatedly insisted to Guido over the last week that their Chequers deal will allow them to do a trade deal with the US. It seems President Trump disagrees. Full quotes on TheSun.co.uk.

On Brexit negotiations:

“I would have done it much differently. I told Theresa May how to do it but she didn’t agree, she didn’t listen to me… Deals that take too long are never good ones. If you look, she probably went the opposite way.”

On the Cabinet’s Chequers compromise:

“I think the deal she is striking is not what the people voted on, exactly. It was not the deal that was in the Referendum… it will definitely affect trade with the United States unfortunately in a negative way… Trump tells me: “If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the UK, so it will probably kill the deal.”

On Boris:

“He is a very talented guy. I was very saddened to see that he was leaving Government and I hope he goes back in at some point because… I think he is a great representative for your country. I think he’s got what it takes and I think he has got the right attitude to be a great Prime Minister.”

People:
July 12, 2018 at 11:00 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

President Trump on May’s Brexit deal:

“I would say that Brexit is Brexit. … The people voted to break it up. So I would imagine that’s what they’ll do. But maybe they’ll take a different route, I’m not sure that’s what they voted for.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Etonian Free Cabinet Etonian Free Cabinet
Tory MP Puts Letter In to Brady Tory MP Puts Letter In to Brady
Lord Carrington Lord Carrington
Poll: May’s Deal or No Deal? Poll: May’s Deal or No Deal?
Labour’s Chequers Survival Kit Labour’s Chequers Survival Kit
Whips’ Patsies in Full Whips’ Patsies in Full
Tories Will Lose Votes if They Cross Brexit Red Lines Tories Will Lose Votes if They Cross Brexit Red Lines
Remain Used Same Spending Tactics as Leave But Far Worse Remain Used Same Spending Tactics as Leave But Far Worse
Paul Mason’s Coming Home to England Paul Mason’s Coming Home to England
Penny’s Sign Language at Despatch Box Penny’s Sign Language at Despatch Box
Lefties Disappointed as England Win Lefties Disappointed as England Win
SNP Plot to Ruin England Match SNP Plot to Ruin England Match
MEPs Vote to Reject Transparency MEPs Vote to Reject Transparency
Labour Reinstate Jared Labour Reinstate Jared
Hancock Jumps on a Wall Hancock Jumps on a Wall
PM Runners and Riders PM Runners and Riders
Cabinet Brexiters Silent as Robbins Rubs Out Red Lines Cabinet Brexiters Silent as Robbins Rubs Out Red Lines
Cadwalladr and Collins to Share Platform at Byline Festival Cadwalladr and Collins to Share Platform at Byline Festival
Cameron Asked Obama to Say UK “Would Be at Back of Queue” Cameron Asked Obama to Say UK “Would Be at Back of Queue”