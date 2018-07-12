Street Fighting Mason or Handbags at the Hague?

Members of CIJO, a Dutch youth organisation which actively fights racism, discrimination and prejudice with a focus on antisemitism, last week welcomed Corbyn to a meeting with this banner. Corbyn spoke last Thursday night in The Hague at the invitation of PvdA leader Lodewijk Asscher. The PvdA is Labour’s sister party.

The banner mocking the official Labour slogan was hung on the balcony during Corbyn’s speech. After a few minutes, several people present, including someone from the organisation, physically challenged the CIJO members. CIJO chairman Hidde van Koningsveld claims he received a few blows. After Corbyn’s speech, the CIJO members were asked by security officers to leave.

Hidde tells Guido that fists were flying and he was abused. Subsequently he identified “the most violent” of the challengers as being Paul Mason. “We pressed charges on Tuesday and his name has been forwarded to the Dutch police.”

Guido spoke to Masson and he categorically denies being violent, he says he went over to find out what was going on and who they were, because he thought their banner was anti-Semitic. He says it was he who was verbally harassed and physically intimidated, adding that he got elbowed for his troubles.

David Garcia, who tweeted the above picture, sympathises with Paul Mason, saying it was a “vicious banner attacking Corbyn when he addressed the Dutch Labour party in the Hague. Paul Mason who was also present was understandably furious and tried to pull it down. The banner was later removed by security.” Guido put this to Mason and he also denied making any attempt to pull the banner down.

Who to believe in this case? One for Detective Van Der Valk…