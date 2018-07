Happy International Town Criers’ Day! Watch @chestercrier teach @ed_miliband how to do the perfect “oyez” 🗣 pic.twitter.com/Hae3jcWchv — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) July 9, 2018



In all the excitement yesterday we overlooked “International Town Crier’s Day”. Ed Miliband didn’t, he was dressed up in the full regalia. 10/10 for enthusiasm. Remember when he wanted to ban MPs from having outside jobs? He is bringing home the bacon to the tune of £2,500-a-week for his Radio 2 work…