Barwell U-Turns On Briefing Labour MPs

Gavin Barwell’s plan to brief Labour MPs on why they should back Olly Robbin’s Chequers Brexit plan was reportedly cancelled. The idea that the PM’s chief-of-staff was going to brief oppostition MPs so that they would out-vote sceptical MPs on the government benches, went down very badly with Tory MPs. Not that the prior briefing to Tory MPs went that well, Mark Francois was practically heckling. Barwell’s Brexit advice is no better than the advice proffered in his 2016 book “How to Win a Marginal Seat”. Barwell lost his Croydon seat the following year…

July 9, 2018 at 5:02 pm



Quote of the Day

Nigel Mills tells the ERG WhatsApp group…

“the glittery turd is hitting the fan now.”

