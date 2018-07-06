Those Whips’ Patsies in Full

Last night deputy chief whip Chris Pincher sent this round robin text to a number of Tory MPs begging them to tweet in support of the Prime Minister:

A selection of the least subtle whips’ patsies:

Like footballers being asked to tweet out an advertiser’s campaign, then giving the game away…

Tags: ,
People:
July 6, 2018 at 8:09 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Henry Newman reminds us that in the EU size matters

“Of course the UK is one state to the EU’s 27, but in economic terms our departure is equivalent to the 19 smallest members heading for the exit.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Remain Used Same Spending Tactics as Leave But Far Worse Remain Used Same Spending Tactics as Leave But Far Worse
Paul Mason’s Coming Home to England Paul Mason’s Coming Home to England
Penny’s Sign Language at Despatch Box Penny’s Sign Language at Despatch Box
Lefties Disappointed as England Win Lefties Disappointed as England Win
SNP Plot to Ruin England Match SNP Plot to Ruin England Match
MEPs Vote to Reject Transparency MEPs Vote to Reject Transparency
Labour Reinstate Jared Labour Reinstate Jared
Hancock Jumps on a Wall Hancock Jumps on a Wall
PM Runners and Riders PM Runners and Riders
Cabinet Brexiters Silent as Robbins Rubs Out Red Lines Cabinet Brexiters Silent as Robbins Rubs Out Red Lines
Size Matters Size Matters
Cadwalladr and Collins to Share Platform at Byline Festival Cadwalladr and Collins to Share Platform at Byline Festival
Cameron Asked Obama to Say UK “Would Be at Back of Queue” Cameron Asked Obama to Say UK “Would Be at Back of Queue”
Now Soubs Reports Chairman to CCHQ Now Soubs Reports Chairman to CCHQ
Jeremy Cor-byn Jeremy Cor-byn
$35 Billion Defence Deal #DespiteBrexit $35 Billion Defence Deal #DespiteBrexit
Hopkins: I’m Not on The Fiddle Hopkins: I’m Not on The Fiddle
Fox First to Fly England Flag Fox First to Fly England Flag
Brexit Derby Day Brexit Derby Day