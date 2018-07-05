ComRes on MPs’ Favourite News Sources: Radio 4, Times, Guido, Brilllo, Quentin

Pollsters ComRes have asked 151 MPs for their favourite news sources. Radio 4 is the most popular daily news source which will please the Today Programme, The Times with its strong comment section is the most popular online newspaper, The Standard is the most popular dead tree news source – well it is free. Guido by far the most popular political site, Brillo the most popular interview and the acerbic Quentin Letts the most popular hack.

The questions were unprompted meaning MPs had to name their favourites. The results in our category were stunning, confirming our continuing dominance of digital political news for the people who actually run the country.

We never forget that it is our readers who our are best sources. You make this site and… you’re either in front of Guido, or behind…

Download report: “Where MPs get their news July 2018“