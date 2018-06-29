National Audit Office Judges HMRC ‘Set to Be Ready’ for No Deal

HMRC is ramping up its work to prepare for a no deal outcome, according to details released in a National Audit Office report. The organisation is developing a new Customs Declaration Service which will replace the Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight (CHIEF) system (which can handle a greater volume of trade). The report found numerous issues have been resolved. Auditor general Amyas Morse said:

“HMRC has made progress in developing its contingency plans, and has reduced the risk of it not having an operational system in place next March. Inevitably risks remain, and the next few months are crucial if HMRC is to make this a success.”

The report will be seen as evidence that government machinery is heeding the call of senior Brexiters to ramp up no deal prep. Remainers claim that such preparations are not possible, in reality they are already taking place…