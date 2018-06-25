Justin Webb’s Jeremy Hunt C-Bomb

Justin Webb does it again on the Today programme this morning:

Never forget when it happened three times in one day:

Never gets old…

June 25, 2018 at 8:41 am



Quote of the Day

Paul Dacre on the Daily Mail’s future support for Brexit…

“…what moves me most are the countless messages from readers worried about whether the Mail will continue its support for EU withdrawal. My answer to them — and others — is unequivocal. Support for Brexit is in the DNA of both the Daily Mail and, more pertinently, its readers. Any move to reverse this would be editorial and commercial suicide.”

