In June 2009 when he became Speaker, John Bercow promised MPs he would serve “for no more than nine years in total”. That deadline expires today, but he’s still in office…

While we all wait for Bercow’s last day, this is the line from the Speaker’s office:

“He was elected by the House in 2017 for the course of the Parliament. In the event he has anything to say on his future plans, he will make an announcement to the House first.”

Still waiting…