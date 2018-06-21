Riot Convicted Bastani: Remain Protest Was “Public Nuisance”

“Causing a public nuisance I suppose so, why not” @AaronBastani on Our Future Our Choice asked to leave #LabourLive after unveiling Stop Backing Brexit banner in #bbcdp debate with @tessmillsy pic.twitter.com/OftIdWW8ZQ
— BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) 21 June 2018
Aaron Bastani accused the remain-backing Our Future Our Voice protest (who had the temerity to hold up a banner at the back of the crowd during Corbyn’s Labour Live speech) of “causing a public nuisance”. Vanilla protesting doesn’t impress the hardcore Dr Bastano…