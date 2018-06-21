Press Gallery Welcomes Thornberry

Banter from the Press Gallery this lunchtime, who are dining with Emily Thornberry. England flags all round. Good to make her feel welcome…
H/T: Picture via Chris Hope
A senior Brexiter:
“If Theresa and Julian have sold us out here they are in real trouble. She reassured us all at the 1922. There is no way she can recover if she has now fucked us over.”