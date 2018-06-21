Lansman to Discuss Corbyn Anti-Semitism “Smears” in Tel Aviv

Momentum supremo Jon Lansman will tonight defend Jeremy Corbyn over the Labour Party’s anti-semitism scandal at an event in Tel-Aviv. Lansman will speak at the Tel-Aviv office of the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation, an organisation connected with Germany’s far-left party Die Linke. The promo reads:

“In Israel, the media often portrays Corbyn as a controversial figure. Israeli establishment politicians – including from the local Israeli Labour Party – launched a barrage of smears and accusations against him, assisted by uncritical journalists in the media. Both his positions on Israel and Palestine, as well as the question of antisemitism within his Party, featured prominently in the attempts to blacken his image.”

They seem to have forgotten Corbyn’s position that anti-Semitism is not a smear…