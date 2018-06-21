Labour Parliamentary Candidate Posted About “Holocaust-Mongers”, Defended Jackie Walker

Earlier this week Labour’s parliamentary candidate in the marginal seat of North Swindon was forced to distance herself from a Twitter account which sent a string of shocking anti-Semitic tweets. Kate Linnegar denied all responsibility for the posts from a Swindon People’s Assembly account which used her face as the profile picture. Well, Guido has found some more posts on her personal Facebook page, which she definitely did post herself. The first link to an interview with Norman Finkelstein accuses moderate Labour MPs who criticised Naz Shah over her anti-Semitism scandal of being “Holocaust-mongers”, and defends Shah and Ken Livingstone.
The second link defends Jackie Walker, who was twice suspended by Labour for anti-Semitism:
Are Labour going to do anything about this clearly awful candidate in a key marginal?