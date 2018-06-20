NHS Tax Rises: Would You Prefer to Be Pickpocketed or Mugged?

Which one arrives quicker? An A&E doctor or Jeremy Corbyn’s first question at PMQs? At least the former is subject to a target and to monitoring, and – more often than not – when doctors arrive, they come baring sympathy and hard drugs. When Jezza’s opener finally landed, it was more of the ‘men in white coats’ flavour, in that it only served to confirm the reinforced, double-glazed looking glass through which we have all passed. Jezza quizzed May on tax, accusing her at various points in the exchange of introducing “phantom” and “mystery” taxes in order to pay for the NHS funding increase (which he himself has been demanding since homo sapiens evolved from homo erectus). It’s more than a brass neck when a socialist lectures on tax, Jezza’s must be made from reinforced kevlar…

Watching the PM and JC both interminably trade NHS stats across the despatch box, the realisation dawned that the question being asked of the public is now essentially as follows: how would you prefer your money be taken from you? By a pickpocket wearing soft (leopard print) shoes, or by a mugger who will come and do the same with all the phantom subtlety of a particularly capable moped gang? Jezza should have pressed the PM harder on where the tax rises would fall – but he isn’t surgical enough. May should have parried harder on the nuclear apocalypse of a Corbyn-run health service – but her strikes weren’t clinical enough. In reality, and entirely as is usual with these exchanges, PMQs descended into platitude and inexactitude: ideal for both leaders, whose precise plans for the NHS remain deliberately obscure and impenetrable to the average voter. At least we’ll all be able to complain about the health service whatever happens…

Much the best action came when dexterous Labour backbencher Lisa Nandy rammed a freight train full of surprise into May’s buffers over Northern Rail. Much like one of their trains, her question turned up unexpectedly. She had obtained emails demonstrating officials knew of the crisis in advance and had dismissed the concerns of commuters – and, in fact, had deliberately planned to dupe them. In short, these were among some of the most Home Counties emails ever written. May’s voice pitched up as it does under pressure and she intoned that no government ever comments over leaks at the despatch box. Light touch response, dripping with sympathy rather than being overly defensive, perfect…

The SNP are back, and they’ve had a week to think about what to say. As such, Ian Blackford actually raised a fairly sticky one over Trump and the ongoing immigration scandal in the US. He was shown up by Labour’s Gavin Shuker who later formulated the question better (asking what Trump would have to do to get his invitation revoked), but it was somewhat eyebrow-raising that Jezza didn’t even mention, let alone bash, the big, bad, democratically elected President of the United States, our closest ally. May – banter afterburners set to Warp Nine –  joked that it was good to see Blackford back in his place and expressed some mild criticism of Trump’s practices. Keeping Brexit rebels in cages, on the other hand…

Tags:
June 20, 2018 at 4:39 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Saj: Time to Review Scheduling of Cannabis Saj: Time to Review Scheduling of Cannabis
Sally Bercow: We’re Not Packing Bags Yet Sally Bercow: We’re Not Packing Bags Yet
Guy News Special Report : Remain Campaign Cheating Guy News Special Report : Remain Campaign Cheating
Bercow “Stupid Woman” Complaint Rejected Bercow “Stupid Woman” Complaint Rejected
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Red Gammon Red Gammon
Named: MPs Who Voted Against Press Freedom Named: MPs Who Voted Against Press Freedom
Bercow Welcomes Vaz Back from Illness Bercow Welcomes Vaz Back from Illness
Former Black Rod: Bercow Unfit For Public Office Former Black Rod: Bercow Unfit For Public Office
Sketch: Busting The Corbyn Clip Crap Sketch: Busting The Corbyn Clip Crap
Bercow Bullying Victim: I Was Paid £85,000 To Stay Silent Bercow Bullying Victim: I Was Paid £85,000 To Stay Silent
Bully Bercow’s “Medicament” Slurs Bully Bercow’s “Medicament” Slurs
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch: Mission Accomplished Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch: Mission Accomplished
May: Labour Took Decision on Windrush Landing Cards May: Labour Took Decision on Windrush Landing Cards
Ruth Smeeth Reads Anti-Semitic Abuse from Corbynistas Ruth Smeeth Reads Anti-Semitic Abuse from Corbynistas
What is Happening in the Commons This Afternoon What is Happening in the Commons This Afternoon
Sketch: Jezza’s False Flag PMQs Sketch: Jezza’s False Flag PMQs
Watch: Woodcock vs Williamson Watch: Woodcock vs Williamson
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable” Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”