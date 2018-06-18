Thomas Markle: Prince Harry “Open To” Brexit

Thomas Markle revealed Prince Harry is “open to” Brexit and may have been a Donald Trump supporter during a staggering television interview. Markle gave a thirty-minute interview to ITV’s Good Morning Britain during which he discusses Prince Harry’s personal politics. On Brexit he said of Harry:

“It was a loose conversation about something we have to try, there was no real commitment to it… I think he was open to the experiment.”

He also said Harry urged him to:

“Give Donald Trump a chance…I sort of disagreed with that but, er, I still like Harry. That was his politics, I had my politics.”

Asked if the Prince was a Trump supporter Markle replied:

“I would hope not now but at the time he might have been.”

Kensington Palace will be thrilled…

Tags:
People: / /
June 18, 2018 at 8:56 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Paul Dacre on the Daily Mail’s future support for Brexit…

“…what moves me most are the countless messages from readers worried about whether the Mail will continue its support for EU withdrawal. My answer to them — and others — is unequivocal. Support for Brexit is in the DNA of both the Daily Mail and, more pertinently, its readers. Any move to reverse this would be editorial and commercial suicide.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
How Dominic Cummings Cost Taxpayers £20 Billion How Dominic Cummings Cost Taxpayers £20 Billion
Banks Legals Verhofstadt Over Putin Tweet Banks Legals Verhofstadt Over Putin Tweet
Hypocrisy of Chuka Hypocrisy of Chuka
Daily Brexit? Daily Brexit?
Farage vs Verhofstadt Farage vs Verhofstadt
WATCH: Andrea Jenkyns Takes on Remain Protesters WATCH: Andrea Jenkyns Takes on Remain Protesters
Philip Lee Resigns Philip Lee Resigns
Penka Saved Penka Saved
Guy News Special Report : Remain Campaign Cheating Guy News Special Report : Remain Campaign Cheating
No 10 Call DD Stupid No 10 Call DD Stupid
Government Remainers Mock DD for Crying Wolf Government Remainers Mock DD for Crying Wolf
How Brexiteers Lost Control of Brexit How Brexiteers Lost Control of Brexit
Corbyn Backs Free Movement Corbyn Backs Free Movement
Cadwalladr: ‘Unaware of Any Allegations of Cheating by Remain’ Cadwalladr: ‘Unaware of Any Allegations of Cheating by Remain’
Priti Hands Dossier of Remain Collusion Evidence to Electoral Commission Priti Hands Dossier of Remain Collusion Evidence to Electoral Commission
New Bercow Anti-Brexit Car Storm New Bercow Anti-Brexit Car Storm
Professional Coach to Train Anti-Brexit Flash Mob Professional Coach to Train Anti-Brexit Flash Mob
Priti Demands New Probe Into Remain Spending Priti Demands New Probe Into Remain Spending
Anti-Brexit ‘Renew’ Flops Anti-Brexit ‘Renew’ Flops