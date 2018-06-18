Thomas Markle: Prince Harry “Open To” Brexit

Prince Harry spoke to Thomas Markle about #Brexit. His father-in-law tells @GMB Harry thinks Brexit is ‘an experiment’ that ‘we have to try’.

All a little too close to the political debate for the Royal Family … pic.twitter.com/hyLDyGjaYd — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) 18 June 2018

Thomas Markle revealed Prince Harry is “open to” Brexit and may have been a Donald Trump supporter during a staggering television interview. Markle gave a thirty-minute interview to ITV’s Good Morning Britain during which he discusses Prince Harry’s personal politics. On Brexit he said of Harry:

“It was a loose conversation about something we have to try, there was no real commitment to it… I think he was open to the experiment.”

He also said Harry urged him to:

“Give Donald Trump a chance…I sort of disagreed with that but, er, I still like Harry. That was his politics, I had my politics.”

Asked if the Prince was a Trump supporter Markle replied:

“I would hope not now but at the time he might have been.”

Kensington Palace will be thrilled…