Shouty Crackers Lord Moat’s Mask Slips

Viscount Hailsham shows his true colours in the House of Lords: “I don’t believe in Brexit, I think it’s a national calamity” pic.twitter.com/qcT4EfaUWz — Leave Means Leave (@LeaveMnsLeave) June 18, 2018

Remainer rebel Douglas Hogg, asked in the Lords if his mission is to destroy Brexit, lets his mask slip and snaps that he is trying to stop us leaving the EU. The odd rant about the high court of parliament was rather grandiose too. Lord Moat insisted he is not a party hack:

Of course, Hogg actually is your typical Tory hack:

– Eton

– President of Oxford Union

– PPS

– Whip

– Minister for Agriculture during BSE – George Osborne was his spad.

– Disgraced during expenses crisis (moat)

– Cut deal with Cameron to stand down in 2010 in return for peerage. — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) June 18, 2018

Remainers really don’t help themselves…