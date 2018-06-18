Onward to Higher Taxes

The government currently has no idea how it wants to raise taxes to pay for the £20 billion-a-year funding increase for the NHS. Step forward Tory MP Neil O’Brien, the former Osborne SpAd who recently co-founded the Onward think tank, with a proposal: freezing the personal allowance for two years. His plan to effectively hike taxes for all voters will raise £4 billion a year, which still leaves a huge black hole.

Labour’s policy is to whack the super-rich with new taxes. This Tory plan proposes to stop low earners, middle class voters and everyone else from keeping more of the money they earn. Which one do they think the public are going to vote for? The Tories are shifting the Overton window way to the left, fighting on Corbyn’s territory, and leaving people with no reason to vote Conservative. This madness is only going to make it more likely Corbyn gets into Number 10…

Tags: , , , , , ,
People:
June 18, 2018 at 1:05 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

A senior Brexiter:

“If Theresa and Julian have sold us out here they are in real trouble. She reassured us all at the 1922. There is no way she can recover if she has now fucked us over.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
How Dominic Cummings Cost Taxpayers £20 Billion How Dominic Cummings Cost Taxpayers £20 Billion
Collins Data Breach Collins Data Breach
Onward to Higher Taxes Onward to Higher Taxes
Meet Love Island DfE Adviser Meet Love Island DfE Adviser
Question Time Runners and Riders Question Time Runners and Riders
Thomas Markle: Harry “Open To” Brexit Thomas Markle: Harry “Open To” Brexit
Watch: AC Grayling Vs Andrew Neil Watch: AC Grayling Vs Andrew Neil
In Full: 103 Resignations Under Corbyn In Full: 103 Resignations Under Corbyn
Banks Legals Verhofstadt Over Putin Tweet Banks Legals Verhofstadt Over Putin Tweet
Hypocrisy of Chuka Hypocrisy of Chuka
Daily Brexit? Daily Brexit?
Claire Perry Accuses Bercow of “Sexist and Demeaning” Behaviour Claire Perry Accuses Bercow of “Sexist and Demeaning” Behaviour
Farage vs Verhofstadt Farage vs Verhofstadt
Watson Dodges Labour Live Watson Dodges Labour Live
WATCH: Andrea Jenkyns Takes on Remain Protesters WATCH: Andrea Jenkyns Takes on Remain Protesters
Philip Lee Resigns Philip Lee Resigns
Handshake That Made History Handshake That Made History
Sun, Mail, Telegraph Warn May Sun, Mail, Telegraph Warn May
LibDem Policy: It’s Transphobic to Call Ian Huntley Ian Huntley LibDem Policy: It’s Transphobic to Call Ian Huntley Ian Huntley