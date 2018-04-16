Diane Tweets Photoshop of Israeli Jet Bombing Iran

Latest from the Labour brains trust. Diane Abbott has accompanied her tweet about British intervention in Syria with a photoshopped image of an Israeli war plane supposedly bombing Iran, taken from this website:

“The following drawing, exclusively prepared by Al Clark for The Aviationist, shows how an attack by a formation of F-15Is on a nuclear facility located in downtown Tehran might look like. Obviously, it is only a fictional scene…”

If you search “bombing” into Google Images, the picture comes up on the second row, which may be how Diane cocked up. Doh!