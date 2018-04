Congratulations to Dexeu minister Suella Fernandes, who following her marriage has changed her ‘Commons name’ to Suella Braverman. Her parliamentary profile, Twitter and her personal website have all been updated accordingly, though unfortunately that means all the links are dead on the now deleted suellafernandes.co.uk. She’s also lost her blue verified tick on Twitter. It’d take a Braverman than Guido to point that out to her…