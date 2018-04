Yesterday: Evolve Politics editor Matt Turner writes an article for The Times demanding his Corbynista fan site is taken seriously. “We know what we’re doing… instead of deriding them as “Corbynite click-bait factories”, perhaps people ought to start taking some notes,” he says.

Today: Evolve Politics post a tweet suggesting BBC political correspondent Iain Watson is somehow behind the Labour moderate site Red Roar:

The Times must feel a little silly running that piece now.