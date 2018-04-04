Vauxhall to Build New Vivaro in Luton #DespiteBrexit

French-owned car giant Vauxhall has announced it will build its new Vivaro van at its Luton plant rather than in Germany or Poland. Parent company PSA is investing tens of millions of pounds in the Bedfordshire facility which will eventually see Citroen and Peugeot branded vans made in the UK rather than in Europe. PSA hopes to hit production levels of 100,000 vans a year bringing new jobs to the town. 1,400 jobs have been secured beyond 2030 after a £9 million contribution from government. Group chief executive Carlos Tavares said:

“This is a major milestone for the future of the Luton plant and a key enabler to serve our ambitions in the commercial vehicle market.” 

Remainers have indulged in scaremongering speculation about the future of the UK car industry, including about the Luton plant. Yet another myth busted…

April 4, 2018 at 11:26 am



Quote of the Day

Keir Starmer says…

“Article 50 was triggered a year ago. I don’t think there is any realistic prospect of it being revoked. Therefore we will be leaving the EU in March 2019.”

