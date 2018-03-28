Opaque Parole Board Protects Disgraced Panel Members

Nick Hardwick has rightly resigned as the chairman of the Parole Board. Martin Jones, the Parole Board chief executive, remains in post and is declining to answer journalists’ questions this afternoon. The Parole Board says the three anonymous panel members who made the original decision to release Worboys will not be named and the buck will not be passed to them. The disgraced psychologist who approved Worboys for release has changed her phone number to avoid questions from journalists. These so-called experts have been judged in the High Court to have made an irrational decision. They have brought the Parole Board into disrepute. The Parole Board is for all intents and purposes a court, in any other court in the land those making judgements are named. This opaqueness has to end. The Parole Board panel members responsible for this abject humiliation of their organisation must go so the same mistakes can never be made again…