The NUS conference was suspended this afternoon after a group of 150 students occupied their own event. Hard left students stormed the stage in protest over conference timings, fearing that a debate on whether to hold a second EU referendum had overrun so much that motions on supporting sex workers and decriminalising abortion in Ireland would be overlooked. Journalists were expelled from the hall and the conference live streams were cut off. Peak millennial, peak NUS. Do some work…