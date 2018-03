Click to enlarge

Here is Observer whistleblower Christopher Wylie in his own words in his school yearbook, describing his “probable destiny”:

“Politician. Well that, or just another dissociative smear merchant peddling backroom hackery in its purest Machiavellian form.”

Unfortunate…

Note that Wylie has described himself to the Observer as a high school dropout. Curious then that he’s in his school leavers yearbook. Another fact for Carole Cadwalladr to check…