New Poll Shows Overwhelming Majority Want to Get On With Brexit

A new poll by BMG for Change Britain has found an overwhelming majority are in favour of getting on with Brexit. 57% agree that “the government should get on with implementing the result of the referendum to take Britain out of the EU and in doing so take back control of our borders, laws, money and trade”. Just 22% disagree. Bad news for the Best for Britain crowd, 31% of Remain voters now want us to get on with leaving…
Indeed, the poll finds those who agreed with getting on with Brexit outweighed those who disagreed across all ages, classes, regions and political parties:
|
Agree
|
Disagree
|
Neither agree nor disagree
|
Total
|
57%
|
22%
|
21%
|
Male
|
55%
|
25%
|
20%
|
Female
|
59%
|
20%
|
22%
|
18-34
|
40%
|
29%
|
31%
|
35-54
|
53%
|
23%
|
24%
|
55+
|
71%
|
17%
|
12%
|
AB
|
53%
|
24%
|
23%
|
C1
|
50%
|
25%
|
24%
|
C2
|
61%
|
18%
|
20%
|
DE
|
68%
|
17%
|
15%
|
Con
|
78%
|
10%
|
12%
|
Lab
|
40%
|
36%
|
24%
|
LD
|
44%
|
34%
|
22%
|
UKIP
|
91%
|
3%
|
7%
|
Plaid Cymru
|
69%
|
19%
|
12%
|
SNP
|
36%
|
35%
|
29%
|
Greens
|
41%
|
34%
|
25%
|
East Midlands
|
53%
|
24%
|
23%
|
East of England
|
61%
|
18%
|
21%
|
London
|
49%
|
35%
|
17%
|
North East
|
62%
|
16%
|
22%
|
North West
|
62%
|
18%
|
20%
|
Scotland
|
44%
|
32%
|
24%
|
South East
|
58%
|
16%
|
26%
|
South West
|
61%
|
25%
|
13%
|
Wales
|
58%
|
22%
|
20%
|
West Midlands
|
63%
|
14%
|
23%
|
Yorkshire & The Humber
|
58%
|
21%
|
21%
|
Remain voters
|
31%
|
39%
|
29%
No Bregrets…