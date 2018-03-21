Farage Throws the Fish

Fish throwing part 2. Now discussing haddock cooking techniques. pic.twitter.com/Sdb5RVeooa — Theo Usherwood (@theousherwood) March 21, 2018

It is Guido’s understanding that after Jacob Rees-Mogg announced he would not be throwing any fish yesterday, the whips succeeded in kiboshing plans for other Tory MPs to conduct the dumping. Nigel Farage offered to step in last night, at which point the Tory fishing contingent made clear they would not be on board at the same time as him. So, the vessel stopped down the river from parliament to pick up Nige, and he then flung the fish. At least one person is still willing to stand up for Britain’s fishermen…

Vid via @theousherwood