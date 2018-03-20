Tories Show Signs of Life at Freer Launch

Liz Truss labelled Labour “humourless po-faced hat-wearing socialists” who would threaten freedom of speech as she launched the new Tory think tank Freer at the Conrad hotel last night. In a wide-ranging speech in which she told the story of rebelling against her socialist family as a child, Truss called for a “Tory revolution” led in industrial towns and port cities by a new generation of “Uber-riding, Airbnb-ing, Deliveroo-eating freedom-fighters” she dubbed “Tories with attitude”. At a time when the government is dominated by the anti-libertarian, anti-free market, statist dogma of Theresa May and Nick Timothy, this was refreshing to hear. It certainly won’t do Liz any harm with the Tory grassroots…

The Freer bash exceeded expectations – MPs present seemed genuinely buoyed to see some actual signs of life in the Tory party. It piqued the interest of senior ministers including Michael Gove and Dom Raab and Brexit brain Shanker Singham. And unlike some other Tory “initiatives“, this appears to be a real thing that will back up the chat – Freer have committed eight MPs from the 2017 intake to publishing a paper a month for the next eight months. Pro-freedom domestic policies have been shunned by this government so it is encouraging that a new generation, the likes of Lee Rowley, Luke Graham, Rachel Maclean and Kemi Badenoch, make the case for individualism and a smaller state. Even if “Tories with attitude” comes with a slightly unfortunate abbreviation…

Tags: , , ,
People:
March 20, 2018 at 10:41 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Jacob Rees-Mogg on the transition:

“purgatory before we get into heaven”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Young Conservatives Relaunch Young Conservatives Relaunch
Guardian U-Turns to Take Seumas’ Line Guardian U-Turns to Take Seumas’ Line
Now Starmer Abandons Jezza Over Russia Now Starmer Abandons Jezza Over Russia
Watch: May Fist Bump Rockstar Remix Watch: May Fist Bump Rockstar Remix
Dodgy Tweets of RT Man on Question Time Dodgy Tweets of RT Man on Question Time
Man Pops Question in Commons Chamber Man Pops Question in Commons Chamber
Milne Defended Kremlin After Opposition Leader’s Murder Milne Defended Kremlin After Opposition Leader’s Murder
Parliament Changed Mail Provider Before Suspicious Package Wave Parliament Changed Mail Provider Before Suspicious Package Wave
Williamson to Russia: Shut Up and Go Away Williamson to Russia: Shut Up and Go Away
Jezza’s Russian Revisionism After Shad Cab Split Jezza’s Russian Revisionism After Shad Cab Split
Seumas Sticks to Line: Refuses to Condemn Russia Seumas Sticks to Line: Refuses to Condemn Russia
Bercow Recuses Himself from Bullying Investigation Bercow Recuses Himself from Bullying Investigation
Chris Williamson Puts Morning Star in PMQs Shot Chris Williamson Puts Morning Star in PMQs Shot
Putin’s Expansion Into Ukraine Not Unprovoked Putin’s Expansion Into Ukraine Not Unprovoked
Greggs Westminster Update Greggs Westminster Update
Labour Scaremongering Over Free School Meals Labour Scaremongering Over Free School Meals
Hawking on Corbyn Hawking on Corbyn
‘Too Sick to Be Investigated’ Vaz at Two Dance Festivals ‘Too Sick to Be Investigated’ Vaz at Two Dance Festivals
OBR: Remaining Would Cost £500 Billion OBR: Remaining Would Cost £500 Billion