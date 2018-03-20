Cambridge Analytica Boss Considers Resigning

Cambridge Analytica’s poundshop Bond villain and bullsh*tter extraordinaire Alexander Nix says he is considering resigning after he was filmed telling an undercover reporter he could entrap politicians with Ukrainian prostitutes. Nix tells the Times“If that is going to help the company that is the right thing to happen”. It seems he was making all this up to land a client and his comical exaggerations could see him having to quit over something he hasn’t actually done. Not as clever as he thinks he is.

March 20, 2018 at 7:57 am



Jacob Rees-Mogg on the transition:

“purgatory before we get into heaven”

