Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News

Lobby hacks often move over to the dark side of spin, but travelling the other way is generally a bit of a no-no – especially if it’s a paid-up party hand heading to the BBC. Katy Dillon was Labour’s head of broadcast for three years until October and worked for the party since 2010. Guido hears she is now working on the BBC newsdesk at their Millbank politics base. It’s not like Katy is recusing herself from reporting on Labour – she has bylines on pieces about Jeremy Corbyn and has been sending out copy about internal Labour politics. Fair to say this is causing concern among her new colleagues. It may be that the Leader’s Office has more to worry about though – Dillon is certainly not a Corbynista…

Tags: , ,
People:
March 19, 2018 at 4:09 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Max Mosley tells the Guardian it is

“perfectly legitimate to offer immigrants financial inducements to go home”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Shows Highlights Sunday Shows Highlights
Dodgy Tweets of RT Man on Question Time Dodgy Tweets of RT Man on Question Time
Times Kills Off Russian Spy in Front Page Shocker Times Kills Off Russian Spy in Front Page Shocker
Williamson Takes Murdoch Shilling Williamson Takes Murdoch Shilling
Owen vs Feminists Owen vs Feminists
Guardian Saudi Before and After Guardian Saudi Before and After
Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck Paul Mason Goes Full Glenn Beck
No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation No Hummus Shortage at UCL Occupation
Times’s Up for Chorley Times’s Up for Chorley
Lansman vs Formby Lansman vs Formby
Blue Peter Presented on Question Time Blue Peter Presented on Question Time
NUJ’s BuzzFeed Lobbying Letter Sparks Outrage NUJ’s BuzzFeed Lobbying Letter Sparks Outrage
Even Remainers Think BBC Is Anti-Brexit Even Remainers Think BBC Is Anti-Brexit
BuzzFeed Runners and Riders BuzzFeed Runners and Riders
No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here
Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel
49 Russian Twitter Trolls Sent Just 942 Tweets During Referendum 49 Russian Twitter Trolls Sent Just 942 Tweets During Referendum
Newsnight Editor Decision Imminent Newsnight Editor Decision Imminent
Osborne’s Crisis of Character Osborne’s Crisis of Character
BuzzFeed Fails to Prevent Unionisation BuzzFeed Fails to Prevent Unionisation