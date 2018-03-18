Boris: Russia Has Been Stockpiling Novichok

UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson explains why he said it was “overwhelmingly likely” Vladimir Putin ordered the nerve agent attack in Salisbury #Marr https://t.co/UjqlRZwAx6 pic.twitter.com/4bWm4x3Z39
“We actually have evidence, within the last ten years, that not only has Russia been investigating the delivery of nerve agents for the purposes of assassination, but has also been creating and stockpiling Novichok itself.”
The major news from Boris this morning…